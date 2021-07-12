CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of CDW opened at $177.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

