Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 0.74%.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.