Cedric Pech Sells 3,246 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $350.99. 8,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

