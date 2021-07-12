Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.55. 19,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

