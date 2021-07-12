Centiva Capital LP Has $340,000 Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $87.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

