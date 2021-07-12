Centiva Capital LP Invests $319,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

