Centiva Capital LP Invests $333,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

