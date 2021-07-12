Centiva Capital LP Makes New $302,000 Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $16,836,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of DCRNU stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.