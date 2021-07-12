Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,383 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.