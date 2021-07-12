Centiva Capital LP Takes $297,000 Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.