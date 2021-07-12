Centiva Capital LP Takes $325,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after acquiring an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Brink’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,497,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in The Brink’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after buying an additional 356,956 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Brink’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,002,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

