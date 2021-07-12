CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

