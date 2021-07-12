CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 341,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,138,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

