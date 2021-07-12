CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 172,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.