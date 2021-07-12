CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,648. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $79.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

