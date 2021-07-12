Charles A. Deignan Sells 2,938 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NYSE:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NYSE:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $55,822.00.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $5.80. 18,876 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

