Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $202.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

