Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KDNY) Insider Alan Glicklich Sells 20,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KDNY) insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

NYSE KDNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 98,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,838. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

