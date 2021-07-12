Christopher Francia Sells 2,815 Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NYSE:KBNT) Stock

Kubient, Inc. (NYSE:KBNT) insider Christopher Francia sold 2,815 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $15,257.30.

NYSE KBNT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.95. 76,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,321. Kubient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.