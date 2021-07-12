CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $106,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after buying an additional 707,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

