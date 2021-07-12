CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $221,000 Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

