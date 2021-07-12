CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,948 shares of company stock worth $27,670,750 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.16. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

