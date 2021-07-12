CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,456 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

OMI opened at $45.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

