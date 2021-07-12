CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 716 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

