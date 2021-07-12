CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $213,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $183.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,428,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,605,592.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,332 shares of company stock worth $47,118,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.