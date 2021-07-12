CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $213,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $183.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,428,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,605,592.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,332 shares of company stock worth $47,118,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
