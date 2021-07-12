CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $219,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $128.31 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $580,457.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,890 shares of company stock worth $14,552,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

