CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

SM stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

