Cipher (CPR) Achieves Market Cap of $150,566.54

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $150,566.54 and $92,484.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00225815 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00809575 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

