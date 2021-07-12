Citigroup Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.