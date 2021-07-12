Citigroup Inc. Has $831,000 Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 303,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 49,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 99,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $78.76 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

