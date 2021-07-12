Citigroup Inc. Has $862,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $14,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.36.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.