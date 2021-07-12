Citigroup Inc. Has $877,000 Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

TechTarget stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

