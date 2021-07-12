Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BE opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 3.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

