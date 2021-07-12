Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,354,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI opened at $313.12 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.19. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

