Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 8,040 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,599,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

