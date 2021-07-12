Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $383.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

