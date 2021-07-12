Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,364 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

