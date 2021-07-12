Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $21.28 Million Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,763,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,277,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ASE Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

