Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 227,513 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $25,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 866,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $26.70 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

