Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Water Works worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,909,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $162.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.