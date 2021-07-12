Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 7,420 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $143.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.02 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

