Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $4,289,846.34 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,289,846.34. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 348,937 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,798,474.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 534,831 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $4,973,928.30.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,249,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $12,635,609.43.

On Thursday, June 10th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,417,486 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $17,321,678.92.

On Monday, June 14th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 795,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $9,248,416.10.

CLNE traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 4,472,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,555,635. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.