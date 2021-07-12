Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of CLF opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

