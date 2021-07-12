CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNX. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

