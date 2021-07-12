Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,751 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 2.4% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

