Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises 0.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 91.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 468,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 223,110 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $36,814,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $904,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

