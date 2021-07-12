Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,932,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,823,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $243.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

