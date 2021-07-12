Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 167,798 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167,798 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

NYSE BGT opened at $13.01 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

