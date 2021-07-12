Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$2.15 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$121.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last 90 days.

CCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

