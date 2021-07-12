Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 126.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 200.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cohu by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.72 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

